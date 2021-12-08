James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,416. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

