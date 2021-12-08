James Investment Research Inc. Sells 220 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.41. 319,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,957. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

