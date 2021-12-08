James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,744 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,044. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.27. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $141.68.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

