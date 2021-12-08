James Investment Research Inc. Sells 37,085 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,085 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

