James Investment Research Inc. Sells 644 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,343. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.50. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

