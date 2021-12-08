James Investment Research Inc. Sells 73,977 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.56 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

