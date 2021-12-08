James Investment Research Inc. Sells 9,572 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 556,326 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 149,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.69. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,554. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average of $174.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

