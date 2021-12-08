James Investment Research Inc. Sells 9,686 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

