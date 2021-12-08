James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.95.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

