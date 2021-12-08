James P. Blose Sells 3,000 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 45,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,952. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,988,000 after acquiring an additional 314,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

