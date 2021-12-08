James Page Lansdale Sells 832 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Page Lansdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of Saul Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00.

Saul Centers stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,804. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

