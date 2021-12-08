Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.30

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.30 and last traded at C$41.10, with a volume of 15842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.93.

Several research firms recently commented on JWEL. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

