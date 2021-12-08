Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.49. 33,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 93.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 738,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 356,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 140.7% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 83,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 610,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 122,097 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

