Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00.

HSY stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

