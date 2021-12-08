Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 15th (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:JUGGU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ JUGGU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth $252,000.

