Jean Madar Sells 23,112 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jean Madar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $103,455.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00.

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,934. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.61 and a 52-week high of $97.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

