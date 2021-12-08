Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Daimler in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $13.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $13.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Daimler stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.37. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.