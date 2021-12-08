Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) a GBX 260 Price Target

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been given a GBX 260 ($3.45) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.66) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

BT.A stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 172.90 ($2.29). 32,689,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,101,941. The company has a market cap of £17.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 120.45 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 206.70 ($2.74).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

