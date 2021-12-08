Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acerinox in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ANIOY opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Acerinox has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

