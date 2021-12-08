Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Glencore plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Glencore stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. Glencore has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

