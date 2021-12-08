Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

