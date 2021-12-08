Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

