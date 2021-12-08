Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $17,680.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $18,810.00.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. 644,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $822.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 164.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $184,000.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.