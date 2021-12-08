Jennifer R. Boykin Sells 275 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.34. The stock had a trading volume of 264,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,043. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.86.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on HII. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.80.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $923,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 148.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 84.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
