Jennifer R. Boykin Sells 275 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.34. The stock had a trading volume of 264,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,043. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.86.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $923,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 148.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 84.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.