Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

JEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.52) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.29 ($39.65).

Shares of JEN traded up €2.26 ($2.54) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €36.86 ($41.42). 199,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €21.62 ($24.29) and a 12 month high of €37.76 ($42.43).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

