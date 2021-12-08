Jim C. Walton Sells 391,339 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,491,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,163. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 4.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

