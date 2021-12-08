John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

JHMM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $56.82.

