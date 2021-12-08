Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,785 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $203,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $430.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

