Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $66,437.97 and $15,435.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

