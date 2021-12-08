JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €47.00 ($52.81) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.01) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.25 ($49.72).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

