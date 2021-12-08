JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) to Neutral

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SLOIY opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. Soitec has a 52 week low of $82.70 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08.
Soitec Company Profile
