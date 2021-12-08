JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $449,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $480.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

