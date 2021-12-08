JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.05) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBST. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.51) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.32) to GBX 232 ($3.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.51) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 228 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.26).

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.58) on Wednesday. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.80 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.27). The company has a market capitalization of £797.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

