JulSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $1.02 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00057971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.09 or 0.08738840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00080436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,168.56 or 1.00413668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002817 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.