Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of JNPR opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after acquiring an additional 280,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,255,000 after acquiring an additional 379,713 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

