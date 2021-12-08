JUST Price Tops $0.0735 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $536.53 million and approximately $488.35 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.76 or 0.08739802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00081812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,193.66 or 1.00844497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002816 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars.

