Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 137,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 413,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

About Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

