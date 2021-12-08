K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.63

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.63 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.25). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.25), with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The stock has a market cap of £76.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.63.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750 ($58,016.18). Insiders have acquired 207,270 shares of company stock valued at $36,379,905 in the last quarter.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.