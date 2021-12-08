Kalmar (KALM) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $25,059.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.08663050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00080042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,362.35 or 0.99924323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,286,814 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.