Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 5,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 349,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaltura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

