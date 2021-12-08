Karen G. Narwold Sells 1,337 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALB traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.64. The stock had a trading volume of 832,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.04. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.