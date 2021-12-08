KARMA Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $31.88 million and $28.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

