Kava.io Hits One Day Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00180539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00581572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00060150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

