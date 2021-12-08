Kcash (KCASH) Price Hits $0.0045

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, Kcash has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $395,723.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

