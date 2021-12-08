KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.46

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and traded as low as $14.72. KDDI shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 184,557 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on KDDIY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KDDI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KDDI alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.03.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.