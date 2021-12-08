Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 25.6% Lower This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $162.42 million and approximately $20.46 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $812.12 or 0.01653329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00220325 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

