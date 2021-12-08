Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $132.06

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.06 and traded as low as $121.66. Kerry Group shares last traded at $122.12, with a volume of 20,848 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

