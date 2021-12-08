Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,428 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,613 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.