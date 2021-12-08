Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 40,792 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 66.1% during the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

OKE stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.