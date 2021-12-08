Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,880 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

BSJL opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.

